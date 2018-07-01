Arkansas Senior Olympics to host 'meet and greet' July 6 in Fayetteville

Arkansas Senior Olympics staff and Board of Directors will host an open public press conference and "meet and greet" event on Friday, July 6, on Harmon Field at Fayetteville High School. Mayor Lioneld Jordan will welcome senior athletes to Fayetteville. The public is invited to this event that will begin at 10 a.m.

