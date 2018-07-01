Kitchen offers hot meals served with hope

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Volunteers, from left, Judy Blank, Georgia Loyd and Maryette Womack made plates of food at Hope's Kitchen.
A smell like Sunday dinner at grandma's house fills the air inside Hope's Kitchen as people greet each other enthusiastically or sit down across the table to chat.

