Coming to America

It was one thing for me to hear reporters talk about the migrants flooding across the border, coming in waves, but it was something else to see it for myself. When TV news started broadcasting videos of children separated from their parents at the border - illegal immigrants - I was shocked. Besides the awful issue of kids removed from parents, was the reality on display: thousands and thousands of people are simply walking into America.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.