Fashion sense
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
It comes as no surprise to those who know me, but I am definitely not a slave to fashion, not even a casual acquaintance, for that matter. I say this as proudly and loud as the orange T-shirt and ripped green shorts I wear now. I call it my "reverse pumpkin outfit."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.