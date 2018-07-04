JBU student earns first place in national singing competition
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
John Brown University student Luke Merrick, senior music major, earned first place in the Upper College/Independent Studio Men category at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) 2018 National Student Auditions (NSA).
