Libraries Rock -- Summer Reading 2018

Saturday, July 7, is the last day to register for the summer reading program and to enter the drawing for a set of two tickets to see the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Children and young adults ages 3-18 can register for the summer reading program by coming in to the library or online at www.siloamsprings.com/library. The parent/caretaker of the child must have a library card. Participants must read a minimum of three hours every week to receive the weekly incentive prize, and every reader that reads 15 hours or more by the end of the day Saturday, July 7, will be entered into the drawing which will be held Sunday, Aug. 12.

