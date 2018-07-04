n As the annual July 4 fireworks show approaches, veterans share some thoughts.
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
In celebration of Independence Day, the city's parks and recreation department will hold its annual fireworks show on Wednesday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.