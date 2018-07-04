OHC honors Senior Center volunteers

Jackie Brooks/Herald-Leader Patrick Hall of Gravette, former American Idol finalist and son of Dr. Billy Hall, provided entertainment for the inaugural Office of Human Concern volunteer appreciation banquet at the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center on June 16. The western-themed dinner was held to honor volunteers at the Siloam Springs, Gentry and Billy V. Hall (Gravette) senior centers.

