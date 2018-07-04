Parks and recreation to hold annual kid's triathlon

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader The pool at the Family Aquatic Center that will be used by those participating in the triathlon.
A kid's triathlon will be taking place at the Family Aquatic Center located at 1800 N. Mt. Olive St. on July 7 as part of a series of summer events that are being hosted by the city's Parks and Recreation Division.

