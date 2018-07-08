JBU lands 86 on SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll
Sunday, July 8, 2018
The fourth annual Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll was released on June 28 and 86 John Brown University student-athletes, more than 75 percent of those eligible at the university, qualified for the list.
