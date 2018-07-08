Publication picks Panthers to finish sixth
Sunday, July 8, 2018
The Siloam Springs football team is picked to finish sixth in the 6A-West Conference for the 2018 season, according to a conference coaches poll in the 2018 edition of Hooten's Arkansas Football.
