DaySpring donates to Manna Center

Photo submitted DaySpring employees contributed cash and food items for the 2018 in-house Manna Center Drive. The drive was held in June this year using the soccer championship theme. The winning team (based on cash and items given) was Brazil, followed by Germany, Portugal and Argentina. Mark Brooker, executive director of The Manna Center, far right, picked up 166 non-perishable items and $319 in cash provided through this year's drive. Pictured are Dominique Seitz, co-leader of the DaySpring Ministry Opportunity Team, along with other teams' members, and Brooker. As the Manna Center adds to its client base, the organization has a greater need for non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations. Due to their ability to buy in bulk, the center can purchase a lot more food for $1 than an individual purchasing an item retail. The need for donations increases even more in the summer when kids are out of school and may not be able to take advantage of free school meals.

