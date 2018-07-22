Paddlers keep cool at Siloam Springs Kayak Park

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Alan Kearney of Bella Vista rides the waves in June at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park on the Illinois River. The free park offers white water for paddlers to test their skills, plus calm water for swimming.

Expert paddlers and laughing kids in inner tubes shoot the white-capped rapids at Siloam Springs Kayak Park on the Illinois River south of town.