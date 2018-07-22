School district closes year roughly $2 million under budget
Sunday, July 22, 2018
The school district exceeded financial expectations for the last year, ending the year roughly $2 million under the budget stipulated for 2017-2018, an administrative official said during the district's school board meeting Tuesday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.