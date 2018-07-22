School district closes year roughly $2 million under budget

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Toward the beginning of the meeting, the five new administrators that will begin their positions this school year pose for a photo opportunity with the Panther's mascot. Pictured (from left) is technology director Todd Cross, assistant high school principal Ross White, high school principal Ann Martfeld, Allen Elementary School assistant principal Victoria Groomer and Panther Health and Wellness Center Coordinator Krystal Wheat.

The school district exceeded financial expectations for the last year, ending the year roughly $2 million under the budget stipulated for 2017-2018, an administrative official said during the district's school board meeting Tuesday night.