A party spirit
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Having said what I did about Democrats (they've lost their minds), I was reminded by a fellow writer that Republicans can be just as dense. I agree. The problem can't be confined to one political party. In fact, having a "party-spirit" (ingrained prejudice) amounts to being sectarian. A sectarian person won't work with you or listen to you unless you agree with their dogma, creed, or beliefs.
