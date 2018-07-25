Active shooter session draws crowd
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Empowering community members to act to protect themselves or others in the case of an active shooter or killer was the focus of a training session sponsored by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Police Department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.