Doug the Deer's revenge

Doug The Deer rocked back in his chair, taking a long, slow pull off the cigarette dangling from his lips. His plan was coming together perfectly. The thought of what lay ahead caused his antlers to tingle, and he laughed nervously.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.