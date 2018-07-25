Photo submitted The Siloam Springs 9-and-under All-Stars were North Arkansas Cal Ripken State Champions and District champions. Team members are: Front from left, Cameron Avery, Makobi Preston, Cash Morgan, D'Wayne Mallow, Sonny Hill, Camden Newell; back, Tristan Anglin, Zack Adams, Preston Dawes, Cameron Evans and Brady Addington. Coaches are Brett Anglin, Brandi Preston, Cameron Lewis and India Lewis (not pictured). The team which went undefeated in state and district tournament play dedicated its season to India Lewis. The team declined the opportunity to go to regional play in Petal, Miss.

