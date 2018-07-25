Springer, state Grand Worthy Advisor

Photo submitted Former state Grand Worthy Advisor Elizabeth Reisbeck of Siloam Springs (right) crowned Erica Springer of Siloam Springs (center) state Grand Worthy Advisor of Arkansas Rainbow Girls during a ceremony in June, as outgoing state Grand Worthy Advisor Abby Rushin (left) looked on.

Erica Springer of Siloam Springs was crowned grand worthy advisor -- or president -- of Arkansas Rainbow Girls.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.