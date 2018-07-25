What your nails say about your health
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
It is normal for the texture, thickness and color of your fingernails and toenails to change as you age -- but some changes may be a sign of disease.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.