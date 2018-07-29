Eight JBU teams honored by NAIA

Eight John Brown University athletic programs were honored, seven in consecutive seasons, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 2017-18 Scholar-Team Awards, which included 1,862 programs across the country.

