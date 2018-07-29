Eight JBU teams honored by NAIA
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Eight John Brown University athletic programs were honored, seven in consecutive seasons, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 2017-18 Scholar-Team Awards, which included 1,862 programs across the country.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.