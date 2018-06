Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Rosy Ramirez had her face painted during Friendship Pediatric Care's 10th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening at the organization's new location on Cherie Whitlock Drive. The event included a ribbon cutting, barbecue dinner, games and inflatable slides.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.