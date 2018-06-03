SSHS teacher honored for classroom excellence

Summit Learning Spotlight celebrates best practices in personalized learning

By Staff Reports

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Jason Jones, Siloam Springs High School principal, presented Emily Hackett, 10th grade math teacher, a Summit Learning Spotlight award on May 24. Hackett was one of 20 teachers chosen from a group of more than 3,000 possible recipients for the award.
Emily Hackett, a 10th-grade math teacher at Siloam Springs High School, was recognized on May 21 as a Summit Learning Spotlight teacher for her outstanding use of personalized learning practices to meet each student's individual needs.

