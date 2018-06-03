SSHS teacher honored for classroom excellence
Summit Learning Spotlight celebrates best practices in personalized learning
Sunday, June 3, 2018
Emily Hackett, a 10th-grade math teacher at Siloam Springs High School, was recognized on May 21 as a Summit Learning Spotlight teacher for her outstanding use of personalized learning practices to meet each student's individual needs.
