SSHS teacher honored for classroom excellence

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Jason Jones, Siloam Springs High School principal, presented Emily Hackett, 10th grade math teacher, a Summit Learning Spotlight award on May 24. Hackett was one of 20 teachers chosen from a group of more than 3,000 possible recipients for the award.

Emily Hackett, a 10th-grade math teacher at Siloam Springs High School, was recognized on May 21 as a Summit Learning Spotlight teacher for her outstanding use of personalized learning practices to meet each student's individual needs.