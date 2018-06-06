Highland Park to celebrate 50 years
n Disney star Miranda May will make an appeareance on June 16.
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Highland Park Shopping Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 16 with food, family entertainment and an appearance by Disney star Miranda May.
