JBU's Nursing Program earns accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Photo submitted John Brown University presented its first class of nursing students, who graduated on May 5 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing for the first time in university history. JBU's nursing program received full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and full approval from Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

John Brown University announced last week that its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has received full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), a national nursing accrediting agency that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and full approval from Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN) to prepare nurse candidates for licensure.