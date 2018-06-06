JBU's Nursing Program earns accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
Program receives full approval from Arkansas State Board of Nursing
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
John Brown University announced last week that its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has received full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), a national nursing accrediting agency that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and full approval from Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN) to prepare nurse candidates for licensure.
