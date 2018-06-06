Meeting set to explore interest in water service in Gallatin area

GALLATIN -- A public meeting regarding water service is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 11, at the Gallatin Fire Station, 15050 Fairmount Rd., Siloam Springs. The meeting, held by the Benton County Rural Development Authority, is to determine if there is interest in a water project in the areas south of Highfill's current water system, east of the Gentry and Siloam Springs water systems and west of the Tontitown water system.

