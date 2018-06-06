'Mighty Fine Times' featured at June Second Saturday Music
The concert is moving to the American Legion Community Building while the amphitheater is under construction.
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
"Mighty Fine Times," of Fayetteville, will be the featured performers at the June 9 Second Saturday Music. The monthly concert is moving indoors to the American Legion Community Building for the rest of the season while the new amphitheater and area around the Twin Springs Park is under construction. The concert will still begin at 7:30 p.m.
