David Gottschalk/NWA Democrat-Gazette Brent Crenshaw of Siloam Springs was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's GIrls Soccer Coach of the Year for the 2018 season after leading the Lady Panthers to their fifth consecutive Class 6A state championship.

ALL-NWADG SOCCER

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.