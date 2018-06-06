Positive news and views

Twitter claimed another career after Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist "joke" about Valerie Jarrett

I admit that, at times, I will wake in the early hours before dawn and start worrying. It begins with a thought about a news story or a problem at work. Gradually the problem grows as I struggle to find a solution. Worry turns to anxiety and feelings of hopelessness. I wonder if I should get out of bed and go downstairs. If I'm lucky perhaps I'll fall back asleep before dawn, wake up groggy and tired, and stumble through the day trying to stay awake.