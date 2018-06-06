What you should know about peptic ulcers
Think that burning sensation in your stomach is just the orange juice you had for breakfast? That's possible, but it could also be a sign of peptic ulcer disease. Peptic ulcers are sores that develop in some part of the digestive tract. These sores typically form as a result of inflammation caused by the bacteria H. pylori, or from erosion caused by an imbalance of stomach acids.
