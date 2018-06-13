City, Riding Club continue to explore options for rodeo grounds

Members of the Siloam Springs Riding Club met at City Hall on Monday morning as Mayor John Mark Turner issued a proclamation declaring June 14-16 as Siloam Springs Rodeo Days. Pictured, from left, are Siloam Springs Riding Club members Karen Davis, Kari Hutchins, Jeff Lee, Turner, Dean Miller with Scarlett Thompson and Abigail Carnes in front, and Kaci Johnson.

After a year of uncertainty about the future of the rodeo grounds, the Siloam Springs Riding Club is getting ready for the 60th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo this weekend.