Respectful retirement of Old Glory

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Avrey Della Rosa, a member of Boy Scout Troop 3766, retired a U.S. flag during a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday evening. The event was conducted by American Legion Post 29, the Sons of the American Legion and the Boy Scout Troop.

