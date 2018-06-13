Respectful retirement of Old Glory
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Members of American Legion Post 29, Sons of American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 3766 came together for a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.