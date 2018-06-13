Reward offered for information in Stilwell cattle theft
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Cummings is seeking information after 24 head of cattle were stolen from the Stilwell Livestock Auction.
