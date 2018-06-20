All-Stars ready to shine

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs soccer players, from left, Jack Bos, Brooklyn Buckminster, Megan Hutto and Sydney Bomstad have a little fun during a photo shoot at Panther Stadium. Bos, Buckminster, Hutto and Bomstad will represent Siloam Springs soccer on Friday when they play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at 5 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys) at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.