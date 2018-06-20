Another successful rodeo wraps up

Arnold crowned 2018 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Brooklyn Teague, 10, of Siloam Springs, was crowned rodeo princess by 2017 Rodeo Queen Brittney Doshier on Saturday evening.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Brooklyn Teague, 10, of Siloam Springs, was crowned rodeo princess by 2017 Rodeo Queen Brittney Doshier on Saturday evening.

The 60th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo brought plenty of competitors from across the region and crowds of fans on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.