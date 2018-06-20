Being a Pharisee

We've all seen the illustration of buttoning up your shirt. If you start at the bottom and work your way up but mistakenly skip a button, you'll be one button off when you finish. Where you start determines where you end. The same is true with our assumptions or beliefs. Where you begin greatly affects where you eventually end up. This is especially true regarding the way we read the Bible or apply its truth.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.