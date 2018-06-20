Cindy Lyons/Garden Club reporter Primavera Garden Club met on May 22 at the home of Chris Castleman. Co-hostesses were Susan Fitton and Cindy Lyons. Those who participated had a beautiful array of goodies to eat and fellowship. Four garden club members shared tips from their own gardens.

