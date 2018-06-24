Siloam Springs All-Stars lead West sweep
n Brooklyn Buckminster scored a hat trick for the girls, while Jack Bos was MVP for the boys.
Sunday, June 24, 2018
CONWAY -- Siloam Springs' soccer all-stars shined bright Friday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.