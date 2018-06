Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Sydney Bomstad catches a ball as she comes off the field after pre-game introductions before the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls Soccer Match last Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

CONWAY -- Andrew Post couldn't resist.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.