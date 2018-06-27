Highland Park Shopping Center: A look back after 50 years

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader

At one point in time, the intersection of South Mount Olive Street and U.S. Highway 412 was comprised mostly of open fields and large parcels of barren land. Accessibility to the area was also more limited than that of today, as U.S. Highway 412, which was U.S. Highway 68 at the time, was a two-lane road. The only signs of modern society as many know it today were a bank, a couple of small gas stations, a large two-story home where the police station is now located, and some small houses located where Times Square Shopping Center currently sits.