Tobacco tax hike has state 'smokers' lit up over increase
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
On a slow news day, Michael Keck, the government relations director for the nonprofit, nonpartisan affiliate of the American Cancer Society, sure lit a fire under members of the Legislative Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.