JBU men's season ends in quarterfinals
Sunday, March 4, 2018
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Junior Jake Caudle scored a game-high 31 points, but top-seeded Texas Wesleyan shot 58 percent from the field as the Rams outlasted the eighth-seeded John Brown University men's basketball team, 90-78, in the Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday evening inside the Sid Richardson Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.