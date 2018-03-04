JBU men's season ends in quarterfinals

Photo courtesy of Texas Wesleyan John Brown sophomore Mateo Habazin goes up against a Texas Wesleyan defender during Tuesday's opening-round game of the Sooner Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The Rams defeated the Golden Eagles 90-78 to end JBU's season with a 16-14 record.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Junior Jake Caudle scored a game-high 31 points, but top-seeded Texas Wesleyan shot 58 percent from the field as the Rams outlasted the eighth-seeded John Brown University men's basketball team, 90-78, in the Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday evening inside the Sid Richardson Center.