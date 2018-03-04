Lady Panthers fall to Lady Pioneers at Gentry
Sunday, March 4, 2018
GENTRY -- After giving up seven runs in the top of the first inning to the visiting Siloam Springs Lady Panthers in non-conference play, the Gentry Lady Pioneers scored 12 runs in the bottom of the inning, two in the second and another eight in the bottom of the third for a 22-7 win over Siloam Springs in three innings of play on Thursday.
