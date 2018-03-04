Lady Panthers' season ends

Brian Noel/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Chloe Price puts up a shot between Jonesboro defenders Ja'Kayla Stewart and Kianna Hardaway during Wednesday's Class 6A State Tournament game at Lehr Arena in West Memphis. Jonesboro defeated the Lady Panthers 71-42 to end Siloam Springs' season.

WEST MEMPHIS -- Jonesboro turned up the heat just before halftime and Siloam Springs' girls didn't have an answer for it.