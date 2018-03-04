Making top five benefits Siloam

Photo submitted Amanda Brinkman, host of Small Business Revolution, and chief brand and communication officer for Deluxe, spoke to film and television students at the Siloam Springs High School on Jan. 17.

Even though the town didn't win the public vote to be featured on Season 3 of Small Business Revolution, making it to the top five brought many benefits to Siloam Springs, according to Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs.