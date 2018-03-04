Teague, Schammel power JBU win at MACU
n The win kept JBU women’s basketball team’s season alive for one more day.
Sunday, March 4, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The fifth-seeded John Brown University women's basketball team rode a career-high 24 points from sophomore Ally Teague, including 18 in the second half, to keep its season alive and upset fourth-seeded Mid-America Christian (Okla.), 83-69, on Tuesday evening inside the Gaulke Activity Center in the Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinals.
