City asks for ideas to name bike trails
New trails at City Lake expected to open Aug. 1. Names will improve marketability, safety.
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
The city of Siloam Springs is asking for the public's help to name new mountain bike trails at City Lake. It's for both marketing purposes and to improve safety.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.