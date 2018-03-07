Farmington downs Lady Panthers softball team
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Alyssa Reed had three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs as Farmington defeated Siloam Springs 15-0 in three innings Monday in 5A/6A District 1 softball action.
