JBU men recognized by SAC
n Jake Caudle earned first-team honors along with the sportsmanship award.
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
John Brown University men's basketball junior Jake Caudle was named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference first team by SAC coaches, while junior Josh Bowling picked up honorable mention honors, the conference office announced Wednesday, Feb. 28.
