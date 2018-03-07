JBU women's trio earn SAC awards
n Baily Cameron earns third first-team honor.
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
For the third-straight year, junior Baily Cameron was named to the All-Sooner Athletic first team while senior Jana Schammel was selected to the third team and senior Kimmy Deines named honorable mention as voted on by the SAC coaches, the conference office announced Wednesday, Feb. 28.
